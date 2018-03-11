WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts says she has no intention of running for president in 2020, but she also is leaving herself room to reconsider.

“I am not running for president in 2020,” Warren told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday.

She is refusing to pledge to complete a second six-year Senate term if she’s re-elected in November.

“For the people of Massachusetts, and for the people across this country,” Warren said. “This government is working better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. I am in these fights, and I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That’s where I’m focused. That’s where I’m going to stay focused. I’m not running for president.”

The high-profile liberal is often discussed as a potential 2020 rival to President Donald Trump.

A Massachusetts newspaper has challenged Warren to clear up questions about her claims to Native American heritage by taking a DNA test. Asked if she will, Warren instead talked about her family and Native American issues.

Trump derisively refers to Warren as “Pocahontas” to mock her claim about being part American Indian.

