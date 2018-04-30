MEDFORD (CBS) — A teenager has been charged with drugged driving in a fatal crash in Medford that also killed a dog and left two other people seriously hurt.

The 17-year-old driver was under the influence of a drug while he was driving a Toyota RAV4 down Spring Street Sunday afternoon and ran down a woman, investigators said Monday. He has not been identified because of his age.

The woman, 64-year-old Judith Moses of Brookline, died at the scene.

Police say the teen continued driving and hit two more people and their dog before crashing into the side of a Citizens Bank on Yeomans Avenue. The dog died. The 28-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were rushed to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries. Their names have not been made public.

The driver was taken into custody and was examined by a “drug recognition expert” who determined the teen was “allegedly operating under the influence of a drug,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. They did not name the drug.

The teen, who only had a learner’s permit, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, operating to endanger and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He will be arraigned Monday in Cambridge Juvenile Court.

Moses was a married realtor from Newton. A family friend told WBZ-TV Moses was showing a client some real estate when she was hit.

Flowers, candles and notes of support have been placed at the crash site by several people paying their respects to the victims.