LEICESTER (CBS) – A young driver is in custody after one person and a dog were killed and two other people were seriously injured when they were hit by a car Sunday in Medford.

The crash happened on Spring Street near Emerald Street around 4:50 p.m.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a juvenile male was driving on Spring Street when he hit and killed an adult woman. The driver then continued down the road and hit two more people before crashing into a Citizen’s Bank on Yeoman’s Ave.

The man and woman who were seriously injured in the crash were walking their dog at the time. The dog was killed.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene.

“This poor woman lost her life,” said witness Rochelle Rothermel. “She was hit, then she was flung and lost both her shoes. Her shoes landed in two different positions. This poor woman is lying on the ground dead, and then he comes flying down here, bounces off the building and kills a poor, innocent animal.”

The two injured victims were rushed to Mass General Hospital in serious condition. A collision reconstruction team was called to the scene.

It is not clear what charges the driver faces. Investigators have not yet released the identity of the driver or victims.