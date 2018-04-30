DEDHAM (CBS) — Reina Rodriguez was 19-years-0ld when she was killed inside of a Braintree hotel last year. On Monday, a Lynn woman of the same age faced murder charges in connection with her death.

Prosecutors at Juana Rivera’s arraignment said Rodriguez was found facedown and tied up with phone cables at the Hyatt Place Hotel on June 22, 2017.

Rivera pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, human trafficking, and deriving support from prostitution. She is being held without bail.

Rivera is just one of four arrested in connection with Rodriguez’s death. Two people were arrested in Mississippi and another person in Maine. According to prosecutors, the group had set up a sex trafficking, robbery ring. They used Backpage to lure potential victims to the hotel.

They also said Rivera knew Rodriguez and devised a plan to rob from her while she engaged in sex work at the Hyatt Place Hotel.

“We know that justice comes to everyone,” 19-y-o Reina Rodriguez’s sister tells me. Her accused killer of the same age, Juana Rivera, just entered #Dedham courtroom for arraignment on the June 2017 #Braintree murder. #wbz pic.twitter.com/DrOxRalWT8 — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) April 30, 2018

“It has taken a great deal of investigation and perseverance for detectives to unravel this full narrative and bring us to this arraignment today,” District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement after the arraignment. “Braintree Police and State Police detectives deserve great credit for the work done in this investigation.”

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 10.