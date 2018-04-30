Filed Under:Braintree Hyatt Place, Braintree Police, Christina Hager, Local TV, Reina Rodriguez

DEDHAM (CBS) — Reina Rodriguez was 19-years-0ld when she was killed inside of a Braintree hotel last year. On Monday, a Lynn woman of the same age faced murder charges in connection with her death.

Prosecutors at Juana Rivera’s arraignment said Rodriguez was found facedown and tied up with phone cables at the Hyatt Place Hotel on June 22, 2017.

Rivera pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, human trafficking, and deriving support from prostitution. She is being held without bail.

Juana Rivera is arraigned on murder charges in connection with the death of a woman in Braintree in 2017 (WBZ-TV)

Rivera is just one of four arrested in connection with Rodriguez’s death. Two people were arrested in Mississippi and another person in Maine. According to prosecutors, the group had set up a sex trafficking, robbery ring. They used Backpage to lure potential victims to the hotel.

They also said Rivera knew Rodriguez and devised a plan to rob from her while she engaged in sex work at the Hyatt Place Hotel.

“It has taken a great deal of investigation and perseverance for detectives to unravel this full narrative and bring us to this arraignment today,” District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement after the arraignment. “Braintree Police and State Police detectives deserve great credit for the work done in this investigation.”

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 10.

