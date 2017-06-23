Woman Found Dead In Braintree Hotel Identified

BRAINTREE (CBS) — Authorities have identified the woman’s body found Thursday morning in a Braintree hotel.

Police say 19-year-old Reina Rodriguez of Lawrence was found alone in a room at the Hyatt Place Hotel.

Employees made a 9-1-1 call Thursday morning after a housekeeping crew found the woman’s body in a room. Police have been at the hotel since Thursday and the police presence caused concern in some of the guests.

Sean McEnroy is one of the guests and he says he wishes the hotel would have told him what was happening.

“We were kind of scared, obviously, and I mean, we didn’t know what to expect. I mean, do we want to switch hotels. We paid for this hotel a long time ago. It’s one of those things and we hope it’s okay,” McEnroy said.

In response to the discovery of the woman’s body, the hotel released a statement saying the safety of their guests is their primary concern.

“The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree, and the hotel is taking appropriate precautions in an effort to ensure that guests and hotel employees remain in a safe environment,” the hotel said.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, and we appreciate the community’s respect for their privacy during this difficult time. The hotel is fully cooperating with authorities on their investigation, and any additional inquiries should be directed to Braintree Police Department,” the statement said.

The case is being referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine Rodriguez’s cause of death.

Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police are continuing their investigation, but no other details are available at this time.