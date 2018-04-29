  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Police, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on murder charges in Boston in connection to a fatal shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Jerion Moore, of Stoughton, was detained in Dorchester Saturday by members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

He is connected to a shooting on January 11 in Roxbury that killed 22-year-old Alexander Mervin, of Revere. The shooting occurred midday on Whittier Street.

It was the first homicide of 2018.

roxbury shooting Police Arrest Man In Connection To Fatal Roxbury Shooting

Shooting scene in Roxbury.
(WBZ-TV)

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Sicellon, of Dorchester, was named as a second suspect Sunday morning and is in custody for an unrelated matter.

Moore will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Roxbury District Court. Attorneys for either man could not be identified.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says detectives put a “dangerous felon” behind bars.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s