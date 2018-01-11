BOSTON (CBS) – Police are probing two separate shootings that wounded three people and occurred minutes apart in Roxbury and Dorchester.

Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to 31 Whittier St. in Roxbury at 1:46 p.m. Thursday. Officers found one person shot at the scene. The victim’s condition was not known.

Then, at 2:03 p.m., officers responded to Washington Street and Columbia Road, and found two people shot. Their conditions were unknown.

It was immediately unclear whether the shootings are connected.

Schools near both shooting scenes were placed into “safe mode” as police and emergency personnel responded to the scenes, according to Boston Public Schools. That means no one can enter or exit the building, but that students and staff can move around the building.

In Roxbury, at about 1:50 p.m., Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, which are located next door to each other on Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury, were placed into safe mode for about 30 minutes due to police activity in the vicinity. This occurred as school was dismissing for the day, and students were told to remain in the building until the safe mode was lifted.

Boston police investigate 2 shootings. One at Whittier, a second at Columbia and Washington. 3 victims in all,2 life threatening.#wbz pic.twitter.com/Mi5aG71Rd8 — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 11, 2018

Over in Dorchester, at about 2:15 p.m., the Jeremiah E. Burke High School and Dearborn STEM Academy, which are located in the same building, along with the Lilla Frederick Middle School, and UP Academy Holland, were placed into safe mode for about 20 minutes due to police activity in the area. School was being dismissed at the Burke and Dearborn at this time, and students were told to remain in the building until safe mode was lifted.

The incident caused minimal disruption at the Lilla Frederick and UP Academy Holland, where classes were ongoing at the time, officials said.

