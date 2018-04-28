Centro: The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
April 28, 2018
The Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra was founded in 2012 by its conductor maestro Benjamin Zander. Their motto is “shaping future leaders through music“. The young orchestra has already established itself as a significant feature in the cultural and educational fabric of Boston and beyond. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the orchestra and their 2018 European Tour. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with maestro Benjamin Zander and trumpeter Elmer Churampi. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BPYO EUROPEAN TOUR – JUNE 2018
Konzerthaus Berlin, Germany
Kaliste Mahler Festival, Czech Republic
Mozarteum, Salzburg, Austria
Musikverein Vienna, Austria
National Concert Hall, Budapest, Hungary
Kodály Centre, Pécs, Hungary
Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Holland
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra
617-236-0999
www.bostonphil.org
www.benjaminzander.com
Twitter: @bosphil
FB: @BosPhil
Instagram: @bostonphilharmonic
YouTube: BostonPhilOrch
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.