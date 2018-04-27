  • WBZ TVOn Air

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – A New Hampshire man who was previously engaged to a murdered North Andover mother was arrested in California for violating his parole.

Brian Chevalier, 51, of Merrimack, NH is currently in custody in Imperial County, Calif. He is charged with a parole violation out of New Hampshire and larceny in Massachusetts.

brianchevalier Ex Fiancé Of Murdered North Andover Mother Arrested In California

Brian Chevalier during a 2003 arrest. (Image Credit: Jaffrey Police Department)

The Essex District Attorney’s office said it is not yet known when Chevalier will be brought back to Massachusetts and New Hampshire to face charges.

northandover Ex Fiancé Of Murdered North Andover Mother Arrested In California

Wendi Davidson. (Family Photo)

Chevalier was previously engaged to Wendi Davidson, who was found strangled in the basement of the apartment she was living in with her brother. Chevalier is not currently charged in connection with Davidson’s murder.

“The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the North Andover Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are actively investigating the facts and circumstances of Ms. Davidson’s murder,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “As such, specific details as to possible suspects or motive will not be released at this time.”

