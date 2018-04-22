NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead in a North Andover home on Saturday.

Forty-nine-year-old Wendi Rose Davidson was discovered in the basement of a two-family home on Lincoln Street around 12:30 p.m.

Her apartment, as well as her car which was found a short distance away from the home, have been searched. The D.A., North Andover Police, and State Police Detective Unit are actively investigating her death as a homicide.

According to the D.A., an upstairs neighbor found the woman, who appeared to have been strangled.

The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to establish an official cause of death.

Investigators do not believe it was a random act.