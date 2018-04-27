BOSTON (CBS) — After taking two players on the first night of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the Patriots are gearing up for another busy night on Friday.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft will take place Friday night and the Patriots currently have two picks to make, No. 43 and No. 63 (both in the second round). New England also had the 95th overall pick , but reportedly sent that to San Francisco on Friday morning for offensive tackle Trent Brown and the 143rd overall pick (fifth round).

Here’s a quick snapshot of New England’s remaining picks this weekend:

No. 43 (Round 2)

No. 63 (Round 2)

No. 143 (Round 5)

No. 198 (Round 6)

No. 210 (Round 6)

No. 219 (Round 7)

The Pats went offense with their first two picks on Thursday, drafting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn 23rd overall and running back Sony Michel 31st overall, so the expectation is Bill Belichick and company will go heavy on defense the rest of the way. They have a glaring need at linebacker, with Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter an intriguing option (why not add another Bulldog?) at No. 43. Ohio State’s Jerome Baker and South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard are also potential picks, and USC defensive end Rasheem Green is a possibility if he’s still on the board at No. 63.

Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry and Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson are both still available, but will likely be gone when it comes time for the Patriots to make their first pick.

There’s also the chance that New England snags a quarterback to develop behind Tom Brady, who will turn 41 before the 2018 season begins. One intriguing option is Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who may still be around for the Patriots to take with the 43rd overall pick — which they acquired from San Fran in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Other options under center are Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta, Western Kentucky’s Mike White, and Washington State’s Luke Falk.

But in all likelihood, they’ll trade down to bridge that gap between pick No. 63 and No. 143. As always, prepare for the unexpected with the Patriots.