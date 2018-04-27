BOSTON (CBS) — After drafting an offensive lineman on Thursday night, the Patriots are adding another veteran to the mix to protect Tom Brady.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the Patriots are sending the 95th overall pick (third round) to the San Francisco 49ers for tackle Trent Brown and the 143rd overall pick (fourth round).

49ers are trading OT Trent Brown and pick number 143 overall to the New England Patriots in exchange for pick number 95 overall, per @FieldYates and me. The deal is pending a physical. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2018

While nothing has been announced by the Patriots, it appears team owner Robert Kraft spilled the beans on the trade at an event in Boston on Friday morning.

Kraft just announced that the @Patriots just traded for an offensive lineman from the West coast…. pic.twitter.com/bazUUV6pWM — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) April 27, 2018

The 25-year-old Brown is a behemoth at 6-foot-8, 355 pounds. He started two games as a rookie after the 49ers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and has started all 26 games in which he’s played over the last two seasons. Pro Football Focus gave him a 79.3 grade for the 2017 season.

The 49ers spent their own top overall pick on offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey out of Notre Dame, paving the way for Friday’s reported trade. The Patriots used the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night to take Georgia guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn.