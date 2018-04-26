BOSTON (CBS) – Will the street name of iconic Yawkey Way be changed? An answer will likely come on Thursday.

A Boston committee plans to vote on the Red Sox proposal to change the name of the street where Fenway Park sits from Yawkey Way to Jersey Street.

Red Sox owner John Henry said last year that the name change was necessary because he is “haunted” by the history of racism associated with the team’s previous owner, Tom Yawkey.

Lengthy debate was held during a public hearing in March. Supporters of the Yawkey name say it is associated with significant charitable contributions.

A vote was originally scheduled for April 12, but it was postponed until Thursday at 10 a.m.