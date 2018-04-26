  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Local TV, Yawkey Way

BOSTON (CBS) – Will the street name of iconic Yawkey Way be changed? An answer will likely come on Thursday.

A Boston committee plans to vote on the Red Sox proposal to change the name of the street where Fenway Park sits from Yawkey Way to Jersey Street.

Red Sox owner John Henry said last year that the name change was necessary because he is “haunted” by the history of racism associated with the team’s previous owner, Tom Yawkey.

Lengthy debate was held during a public hearing in March. Supporters of the Yawkey name say it is associated with significant charitable contributions.

A vote was originally scheduled for April 12, but it was postponed until Thursday at 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s