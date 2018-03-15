BOSTON (CBS) — A public hearing was held on Thursday to discuss the possible renaming of Yawkey Way in Boston.

Under a new petition, the iconic street outside Fenway Park would become Jersey Way.

The Red Sox say it is a move to make Fenway feel more inclusive.

Former Sox owner Tom Yawkey has been criticized for his role in allowing the Red Sox to be the last Major League Baseball team to integrate.

Take a listen. “Doing this would perpetuate a false narrative” @wbz pic.twitter.com/SSS03EoBut — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) March 15, 2018

Activist Walter Carrington said, “I hope that this commission will, in fact, approve the petition of this new ownership of the Red Sox.”

Rev. Ray Hammond of the Bethel A.M.E. Church fought back saying, “Much of Major League Baseball and much of sports made major mistakes. But to single out Tom Yawkey is completely, I think, unfair.”

The Yawkey Foundation is also fighting to keep the street name. They filed a letter of opposition, signed by several community activists and business owners.

The foundation will get a chance to make an opposing presentation at the next public improvement committee meeting on March 29.