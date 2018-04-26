BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots took a pair of Bulldogs in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

After taking Georgia guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn with the 23rd overall pick, they drafted a guy he blocked for in running back Sony Michel with the 31st overall selection.

Michel ran for 33 touchdowns in his four years at Georgia, 16 of which came in his senior year when he rushed for 1,227 yards. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry with the Bulldogs, adding 64 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns in his collegiate career.

He joins a crowded backfield in the New England offense with Rex Burkhead, James White, Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee all under contract for next season. But the Patriots needed a playmaker at running back after losing Dion Lewis to free agency in the offseason, and may have found one for the future in Michel.

Michel is the first running back drafted by the Patriots since they took White out of Wisconsin in 2014.