BOSTON (CBS) — With the 23rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots addressed a need on the offensive line.

The Patriots drafted Georgia guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn with the pick acquired from the L.A. Rams in the Brandin Cooks trade. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Wynn moved from guard to left tackle his senior year at Georgia, starting 15 games at the position for the Bulldogs. He may eventually take over for the departed Nate Solder in New England.

Though he’s a little undersized to play tackle in the NFL, Wynn thrived at both guard and tackle in the college ranks. He was named first-team All-SEC during his senior year, and according to Pro Football Focus, gave up just four sacks and 20 quarterback hurries in 1,104 pass-blocking snaps with the Bulldogs.

The Patriots also have the 31st overall pick on Thursday night.