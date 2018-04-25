Boston is home to several really awesome bars. Some of the city’s hot spots offer irresistible adult beverages, many of which will have you coming back time and time again. If you are a fan of tequila, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the best tequila drinks in Boston.

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar

271 Dartmouth St.

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 369-5609

www.lolitamexican.com

Head over to Lolita Cocina and Tequila Bar in Back Bay to try one of the best spicy margaritas that Boston has to offer. The Diablo consists of Lolita Blanco, serrano chili, lime, blood orange, strawberry, and pineapple. The drink will have your tastebuds dancing with its not-too-spicy, not-too-sweet mix that is pure heaven, contrary to its name.

Yvonne’s

2 Winter Place

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 267-0047

www.yvonnesboston.com

vonne’s is Boston’s very own Supper Club. Nestled away in Downtown Crossing, this swanky nightspot offers some of the finest cocktails in all of the city. The Remedy is a popular tequila-based libation that will send your senses into overdrive. Made with reposado tequila, lime, ginger, honey, and mezcal and served in a coupe with a single ice cube, The Remedy is sophisticated in its own right.

Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar

412 W. Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

(617) 917-5626

www.locosouthboston.com

Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar is a not-so-hidden gem in South Boston that offers some of the best Tex-Mex in the city. Additionally, they have some of the best tequila drinks around, and are known for their fantastic margaritas (and their fish tacos, but that’s neither here nor there). Upon walking into Loco, you might notice that a lot of people are sipping a white-hued concoction. It’s called Coco and it’s made with blanco tequila, triple sec, lime, and coconut. Not in the mood for something sweet? Take it the other way and go for The Little Devil, a margarita on the spicy side (and way too good to not be mentioned here).

Temazcal Tequila Cantina

250 Northern Ave., Suite #2

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 439-3502

www.temazcalcantina.com

If you’re on the hunt for good tequila, you can’t really go wrong with Temazcal Tequila Cantina. Although there are a few locations for this popular eatery, the waterfront location has a great atmosphere and offers views of the city along the Boston Harbor. Sip on a Besos Margarita, a customer favorite, which is made using Agavales Silver, St Germain, fresh lemon juice, basil, and strawberry puree, while you take in the view.

Citrus & Salt

142 Berkeley St.

Boston, MA 02116

(833) 324-8787

www.citrusandsaltboston.com

Citrus & Salt has some of the funnest cocktail names you’ll find, which might make your choice even more difficult. If we had to pick, we’d go with the Beautiful Liar, a tequila-based drink that is made with bribón blanco infused with prickly pear, bauchant, orange flower water, lime, and agave, finished off with a black lava salt rim. Intrigued yet?

