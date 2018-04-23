BOSTON (CBS) — It remains unclear whether or not Rob Gronkowski will be playing football for the New England Patriots next season.

It’s also unclear if a horse named Gronkowski, whom the tight end Gronkowski now owns a stake in, will be running in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

That’s a whole lot of unknown surrounding Gronkowski. While the human Gronk may be happy away from the Patriots and contemplating a new career in motocross, the horse Gronk has apparently suffered a setback that could put his run for the roses in jeopardy.

“We’ve had a minor setback and we will know where we are in the next 24 hours,” Gronkowski trainer Jeremy Noseda said, according to RacingPost.com.

If only that horse had been training under Alex Guerrero all these years…

Gronkowski (the horse) will still fly to Kentucky this week ahead of the May 5th running of the derby. Gronkowski (the party animal) will likely still be in Louisville for the race whether his horse is running or not.