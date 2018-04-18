BOSTON (CBS) — When Rob Gronkowski goes to this year’s Kentucky Derby, he won’t just be there as a casual spectator.

That’s not to say he won’t enjoy a handful of libations as he gears up for the most entertaining two minutes in sports. But he’ll also be at Churchill Downs as a part owner of a horse — one that also happens to shares his name.

The Patriots tight end is set to acquire a minority stake in Gronkowski, a three-year-old colt who qualified for the Kentucky Derby back a few weeks ago.

“It will be a new experience. Hopefully it will be something I like. I like new hobbies,” Gronkowski told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. “Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse.”

It's official, I am part of the Gronkowski Team!

GRONK ACQUIRES A STAKE IN GRONK … THE KENTUCKY DERBY-BOUND RACEHORSE!

Check it out: https://t.co/hCsHTAyepE pic.twitter.com/W78FEDUCWy — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 18, 2018

When the 265-pound Gronkowski was told that he may be just a tad too heavy for the thoroughbred, Gronk seemed even more intrigued by the possibility.

“I’m not trying to ride it for a full speed ride. I just want to get the feel of what it’s like to be on top of one,” he said. “Maybe I’ll go for a full speed ride once I get comfortable.”

That poor horse. Gronkowski (the horse) will get to meet Gronkowski (the football player — and likely a few of his brothers and possibly some Patriots teammates) a few days prior to the Kentucky Derby, which is on May 5.

Gronkowski the horse has won four of his six races, but he’ll likely be a long shot in the Run for the Roses.