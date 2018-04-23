FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots have announced details about a public visitation for their long-time Hall of Fame broadcaster Gil Santos.

Santos passed away April 19 on his 80th birthday. He called Patriots games for 36 years and retired after the 2012 season.

His family has invited the public to a visitation period on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home on Bedford St. in Bridgewater.

The Patriots said all other services will be private.

Memorial donations in Santos’ name may be sent to the Greater New England chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

To contribute to the online guestbook or for directions to the funeral home, go to www.ccgfuneralhome.com.