BOSTON (CBS) – One of Boston’s most beloved sports broadcasters has passed away. Former WBZ Sports anchor Gil Santos, the legendary voice of the New England Patriots, died Thursday at age 80.

For nearly four decades, Gil Santos called the games and anchored the morning sports on WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

Santos began his Patriots broadcasting career in 1966, first as a color analyst and then as play-by-play announcer. He retired in 2013 and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

BREAKING: #WBZ and #Patriots Hall of Famer Gil Santos has passed away. Today was his 78th birthday. He's a legend and will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/HNX6be3NiX — David Wade (@davidwade) April 20, 2018

During his career, he missed just one game — a preseason contest against the Jets in 1971, which Santos missed in order to attend the funeral services for his father. In all, he called 745 Patriots games on the radio, including three Super Bowl victories.

Along with Gino Cappelletti, Santos was part of the longest-tenured broadcasting duo in modern NFL history, with the two working in tandem for 28 seasons.