NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – Authorities say they’re investigating a homicide after a 49-year-old woman was found dead in the basement of a Lincoln Street home.

No arrests have been made.

Police responded to 50 Lincoln St. about 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious death, according to the Essex County district attorney’s office.

An upstairs resident reported finding his female downstairs neighbor dead in the basement of the residence.

The Essex district attorney’s office, North Andover Police, and State Police are actively investigating.