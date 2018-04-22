RINDGE, N.H. (AP) — Franklin Pierce University is offering 20 full-tuition scholarships to students at a small private college in Massachusetts that is set to close if they enroll as full-time residential students at the New Hampshire school.

Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts, plans to close at the end of the semester. Officials announced that undergraduate students will be offered automatic admission to the University of Massachusetts’ Dartmouth campus.

In addition to offering scholarships, Franklin Pierce in Rindge says it also will provide Mount Ida students in good stand with automatic admission with no application fee and says students are eligible to receive generous transfer scholarships.

New Hampshire’s Keene State College also made a play for the students, inviting them to campus earlier this month to apply and get an on-the-spot decision.

