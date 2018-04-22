  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    00:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMKingdom Connection
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Franklin Pierce University, Local TV, Mount Ida

RINDGE, N.H. (AP) — Franklin Pierce University is offering 20 full-tuition scholarships to students at a small private college in Massachusetts that is set to close if they enroll as full-time residential students at the New Hampshire school.

Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts, plans to close at the end of the semester. Officials announced that undergraduate students will be offered automatic admission to the University of Massachusetts’ Dartmouth campus.

In addition to offering scholarships, Franklin Pierce in Rindge says it also will provide Mount Ida students in good stand with automatic admission with no application fee and says students are eligible to receive generous transfer scholarships.

New Hampshire’s Keene State College also made a play for the students, inviting them to campus earlier this month to apply and get an on-the-spot decision.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s