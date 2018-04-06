NEWTON (CBS) – The University of Massachusetts has finalized an agreement to acquire the physical assets of the Mount Ida College campus to use for academic, career preparation and economic development.

The schools announced the agreement on Friday.

Mount Ida students in good standing will be offered automatic admission to UMass Dartmouth with “a clear path to degree completion.” In addition, UMass Dartmouth will facilitate expedited transfer opportunities at UMass Boston, Lowell and Amherst campuses for Mount Ida students.

“The challenges for small colleges in the current economic and demographic landscape are significant,” said Mount Ida president Barry Brown. “Working with UMass, we have devised a way forward that ensures the well-being of our students, enhances the academic capacity of the region, and preserves Mount Ida’s legacy and history.”

Prior to the agreement, Mount Ida had explored a merger with Lasell College, but the sides could not come to terms.

UMass Amherst will take ownership of Mount Ida assets through a real estate transaction. UMass officials say they will “preserve the character of the campus and serve as a custodian of its history and legacy.”