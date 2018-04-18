  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Sean Gannon, Yarmouth Police

YARMOUTH (CBS) — Thousands of police officers from across the country will be in Yarmouth Wednesday for the funeral of an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Friends and relatives of Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon will pay their final respects at an 11 a.m. mass at St. Pius X Church. It will be followed by a procession to his burial, which will be private. Several K-9 units from across New England will stand at attention as the procession passes.

Gannon was shot and killed April 12 while he, his K-9 Nero and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon was married and just 32 years old.  He served 8 years in the department.

Early Wednesday morning, Yarmouth Police promoted Gannon posthumously to sergeant.

He was known as the kind of police officer who helped people on and off the job, volunteering at shelters and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s