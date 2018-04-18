YARMOUTH (CBS) — Thousands of police officers from across the country will be in Yarmouth Wednesday for the funeral of an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Friends and relatives of Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon will pay their final respects at an 11 a.m. mass at St. Pius X Church. It will be followed by a procession to his burial, which will be private. Several K-9 units from across New England will stand at attention as the procession passes.

Gannon was shot and killed April 12 while he, his K-9 Nero and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon was married and just 32 years old. He served 8 years in the department.

Early Wednesday morning, Yarmouth Police promoted Gannon posthumously to sergeant.

He was known as the kind of police officer who helped people on and off the job, volunteering at shelters and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.