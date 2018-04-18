YARMOUTH (CBS) – Nero, the Yarmouth Police K9 wounded in a shooting that left Sgt. Sean Gannon dead, was released from the hospital on Wednesday night.

Gannon and Nero were shot as a group of police officers served an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills last week. Nero was released from Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists hours after thousands of police officers from around the country attended Gannon’s funeral services in Yarmouth.

“At the end of one of the most emotional and saddest days, and six-day period in American and Yarmouth Police Department history, our beloved 4-legged partner K9 Nero was released from his hospital and was taken home… in his fallen partner Sergeant Sean M. Gannon’s cruiser,” Yarmouth Police said on Facebook.

Retired Yarmouth Police K9 handler Peter McLelland entered the home after Nero was shot and never left his side during his recovery.

Before the funeral services Wednesday, Yarmouth Police promoted Sean Gannon posthumously to sergeant.