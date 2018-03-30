BOSTON (CBS) — We’re all still sort of wondering what the future holds for Rob Gronkowski, though it’s likely he’ll still be catching touchdowns for the Patriots when the 2018 season rolls around.

But while we sit and patiently await word on if Gronk will be playing football (for anyone) or throwing elbows in the wrestling ring, we know a horse that shares his name will be running at Churchill Downs in May.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, a horse named “Gronkowski” won the Burradon Stakes in England and has qualified for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Horse named Gronkowski just won the Burradon Stakes in England and has qualified to run in the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/QkJlkPdVbS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 30, 2018

No word on if the horse spiked a wreath or chugged a few beers after racing around the track, but this development certainly makes Gronkowski’s annual trip to Kentucky (along with Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and other Patriots of past and present) a lot more interesting.

Just imagine what the real Gronk would do if a horse named Gronkowski won the race…