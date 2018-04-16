BOSTON (CBS) — Early on in the Boston Marathon, when elite runner Shalane Flanagan pulled off the course for a pit stop, it appeared fellow American runner, and the future champion Desi Linden slowed down to wait. The moment of comradery was not lost on viewers.

Many on Twitter celebrated Desi’s move, saying it was good sportsmanship and a moment of girl power.

Desi Linden just slowed down to wait for Shalane Flannagan to use the bathroom during the Boston Marathon and help her catch up, that’s the type of girl power we need in the world !!! — KHard (@KirstieHarnden) April 16, 2018

RESPECT @des_linden helping @ShalaneFlanagan get back to the pack post potty-break. Very cool Americans working together #BostonMarathon — Nicole Sifuentes (@ndsifuentes) April 16, 2018

.@des_linden waiting for @ShalaneFlanagan and then running them back into the lead pack hits me where it hurts. Sportsmanship gives me all the feelings!!!#BostonMarathon — Shelby-Jai Flick (@ShelbyJaiFlick) April 16, 2018

The pair had been seen chatting before Shalane detoured. At that point, the elite women’s runners had been going at a slower pace than normal for a marathon race. Rainy, windy, and cold weather was likely a factor.

Desi Linden is the real MVP #BostonMarathon — noah affolder (@naffolder3) April 16, 2018

Sportsmanship = hanging back for your teammate after an emergency port-o-potty stop. Damn, Desi Linden. #BostonMarathon — Erika Stanley (@ejejstanley) April 16, 2018

Both would catch up with the lead pack and Desi would go on to win the race, becoming the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years.

Linden took the lead from Gladys Chesir of Kenya just before mile 22 and never looked back. She finished with a time of 02:39:54.

Shalane would finish in seventh place for the women with a time of 02:46:31.