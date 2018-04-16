BOSTON (CBS) — Early on in the Boston Marathon, when elite runner Shalane Flanagan pulled off the course for a pit stop, it appeared fellow American runner, and the future champion Desi Linden slowed down to wait. The moment of comradery was not lost on viewers.
Many on Twitter celebrated Desi’s move, saying it was good sportsmanship and a moment of girl power.
The pair had been seen chatting before Shalane detoured. At that point, the elite women’s runners had been going at a slower pace than normal for a marathon race. Rainy, windy, and cold weather was likely a factor.
Both would catch up with the lead pack and Desi would go on to win the race, becoming the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years.
Linden took the lead from Gladys Chesir of Kenya just before mile 22 and never looked back. She finished with a time of 02:39:54.
Shalane would finish in seventh place for the women with a time of 02:46:31.