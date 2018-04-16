BOSTON (CBS) – Desi Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years Monday, ending a long U.S. drought on a rain-soaked day.

Linden took the lead from Gladys Chesir of Kenya just before mile 22 and never looked back, despite the miserable conditions for runners who struggled with the pouring rain, cold and wind all day.

Mamitu Daska of Ethiopia held the lead for the much of the first 20 miles, but Chesir pulled even with her and took the lead briefly in the 21st mile around Boston College. Linden then made her move, passing Daska, then moments later overtaking Chesir for the lead and never giving it up.

Linden, 34, who lives in Michigan, finished second in Boston back in 2011, losing to Caroline Kilel by just two seconds.

The brutal conditions caused this to be the slowest women’s race since 1978. Linden won with a time of 2:39:54. She had just enough left to raise the U.S. flag and run along the finish line area afterwards to receive congratulations from the crowd.

“I’m thrilled. I’m exhausted. I left it all out there. Now I’m ready to warm up,” Linden told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “It hurts right now, but it’s a perfect day for me. This is a grinder’s day. That’s why I keep showing up here, and I think that’s why I have success here is because I can kind of tough it out through anything. I just felt like it was survival out there. I have no idea how things fell behind me. I kind of wanted to just done and get a coffee and some breakfast.”

Linden won even after she slowed down mid-way through the race to wait for fellow American Shalane Flanagan, who had to make an emergency stop at a port-a-potty in Wellesley.

The gesture of sportsmanship earned Linden even more praise on social media, with some calling it a moment of girl power. Flanagan, the New York City Marathon champion and Marblehead native, ended up finishing seventh in 2:46:31.