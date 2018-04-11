FITCHBURG (CBS) – The parents of a 6-year-old girl found dead inside a Fitchburg home have been arrested.

The girl was found inside a Stoneybrook Road just before noon on Tuesday along with her 9-year-old brother.

Both were rushed to an area hospital. The girl died and the boy is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said only that a man and a woman are facing charges.

Their names were not released. Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that the children’s parents have been arrested.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Fitchburg District Court.