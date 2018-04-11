  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Death, Fitchburg, Lisa Gresci, Local TV

FITCHBURG (CBS) – The parents of a 6-year-old girl found dead inside a Fitchburg home have been arrested.

The girl was found inside a Stoneybrook Road just before noon on Tuesday along with her 9-year-old brother.

fitch Parents Arrested In 6 Year Old Fitchburg Girls Death

Police at home on Stoneybrook Road in Fitchburg (WBZ-TV)

Both were rushed to an area hospital. The girl died and the boy is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said only that a man and a woman are facing charges.

Their names were not released. Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that the children’s parents have been arrested.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Fitchburg District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s