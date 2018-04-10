FITCHBURG (CBS) — State and local police shut down part of a street in Fitchburg and locked down a nearby school during an investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were seen outside homes on Stoneybrook Road, at the Sizer Charter School on Rindge Road, and in the surrounding areas starting around 1:15 p.m.

According to the Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau, the two scenes are unrelated.

Martineau confirmed that the investigation on Stoneybrook Road revolved around a “suspicious death.” Sources told I-Team’s Cheryl Fiandaca that the suspicious death appears to be a young child.

Skyeye was over the scene as Fitchburg Police arrested someone in the area.

#BREAKING #Fitchburg Police just took someone into custody as they investigate a suspicious death. Sources tell @CherylFiandaca police were called for a report of an unresponsive infant in a home pic.twitter.com/nk09Q8Wj40 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 10, 2018

A woman who answered a phone at the school told WBZ-TV that the school is on lockdown but no other information was available. Sources said police were responding to reports of an active shooter.

A Facebook post by the school a few hours later read, “False alarm today at Sizer School caused a large police presence. Everyone is SAFE!”

Massachusetts State Police tweeted that they are assisting Fitchburg police with their Air Wing, K9, and patrols at an “active crime scene.”