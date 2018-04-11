Snow has blanketed the Boston area for months, but as the last bits melt away, just about everyone is looking forward to some warmer weather. There are a number of things you can do outside in and around the city this spring that will have you moving on from that winter funk, and looking forward to the fresh air!

Go Hiking At Blue Hills

695 Hillside St.

Milton, MA 02186

(617) 698-1802

www.mass.gov/locations/blue-hills-reservation

Blue Hills Reservation is one of the most scenic spots just outside of Boston. While many people head there to ski in the winter, it’s a great place to spend time outdoors in the warmer months, as well. With 125 miles of trails, there is a lot to see and explore while getting some exercise. The best part? The view from the top. You’ll want to embark on the Skyline Loop for a great view of the Boston Skyline from high atop Great Blue Hill.

Stroll Around Castle Island

2010 William J Day Blvd.

Boston, MA 02127

(617) 727-5290

www.mass.gov

Head to South Boston for a stroll that is surrounded by Boston Harbor. Whether you choose to have a leisurely afternoon complete with a picnic, or you’re looking to go biking or fishing, there is something for everyone at Castle Island. Bring a blanket and sit out on the grass to enjoy the breeze and listen to the waves as they gently crash on the surrounding walls. And no visit to Castle Island is complete without a visit to Sullivan’s for a hot dog.

Visit Fenway Park

4 Yawkey Way

Boston, MA 02215

(877) 733-7699

www.mlb.com/redsox/ballpark

There truly is nothing like spending the day at the ballpark, especially after a long, cold winter. The Boston Red Sox have 10 home games this month and another 14 next month. If you happen to be heading to the area on a day when the Sox are out of town, you might want to take a tour of the ballpark. For about $25, you will embark on a 60-minute guided tour, learning the history of the park and getting to relive some of the incredible moments by baseball greats like Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, and Carl Yastrzemski.

Take A Ride On The Swan Boats

4 Charles St.

South Boston, MA 02116

(617) 522-1966

www.swanboats.com

If you’re looking for something a bit less scheduled, consider spending some time at the Boston Common. Boston’s iconic Swan Boats will be paddling away beginning on April 14. For $4, you can board one of these boats for a 15-minute ride around the Public Garden lagoon. On your journey, you’re likely to see ducks, other birds, and flowers preparing to awaken from their winter slumber.

Rent A Kayak & Head Out On The Charles River

1071 Soldiers Field Road

Boston, MA 02134

(617) 965-5110

www.paddleboston.com

For $15/hour or $60/day, you can rent a kayak and head out on the Charles River. You’ll paddle through the river with incredible views of the cities of Boston and Cambridge. Sometimes, just floating along the water can be so relaxing! You will be among other kayakers, people in canoes, and sail boats, all enjoying the glorious time that we call spring.

