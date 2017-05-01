Fun Things To Do In Boston This Spring

By Mark G. McLaughlin

Boston is steeped in history, but also enveloped in nature, and spring is the best time to take advantage of both. Whether it is catching a Red Sox game at Fenway, having a picnic on Castle Island, peeking at wildlife at Belle Isle Reservation, treading the decks of Old Ironsides, or getting swept away by great music inside The Orpheum concert hall, there is much to do in Boston, especially in the spring.

Catch a Red Sox Game at Fenway Park

4 Yawkey Way

Boston, MA 02215

(877) 733-7699

boston.redsox.mlb.com

Boston has many parks, but none quite so famous as Fenway – the home of the city’s legendary and beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. The club, and the park, have been a magnet for locals and visitors alike for more than a century. Although a lot of improvements have been made since it opened its gates for the 1912 season, Fenway still has all the charm and feel of those bygone days when a seat in the bleachers, a hot dog and a beer were a cheap way to spend a day to get away from it all. While a day at the park is a bit more expensive nowadays, it is still one of the most popular and most “Boston” of all things to do in Beantown in the spring.

Pack a Picnic for Castle Island

2010 William J Day Blvd.

South Boston, MA 02127

(617) 727-5290

www.mass.gov

One of Boston’s most impressive and most relaxing parks is Castle Island – an island in the harbor which indeed has a castle (or more correctly, a stone fort) as well as beaches and picnic areas. Castle Island is wonderful and even magical place to walk along the sand, get your feet wet in the water, play on the grass with your dog, or stretch out a blanket for a picnic. Although an island, it is one that can be reached by car via Day Boulevard in South Boston.

See the Birds at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation

Bennington Street

East Boston, MA 02128

(617) 727-5350

www.mass.gov

Boston is a big city, but only a few minutes out of town is a blissfully beautiful and peaceful nature preserve teeming with birds, fish and all manner of little wild critters. Belle Isle Marsh is 350 acres of nature at its loveliest and most accessible. There are observation towers where visitors can wait for the flocks of birds to fly by, as well as numerous nature trails and picnic areas. Belle Isle is a great place for Bostonians to get back to nature, especially in the cool comfort of a spring afternoon.

Trod the Decks of The USS Constitution

Boston Navy Yard

114 16th St.

Charlestown, MA 02129

(617) 242-2543

ussconstitutionmuseum.org

The oldest continually operating warship in the U.S. Navy – or any other navy for that matter, the U.S.S. Constitution is just coming off a multi-million dollar refit to keep Old Ironsides seaworthy – and tourist-worthy. The ship itself is a marvel of 18th Century engineering, and a visit to it is enhanced by 21st Century technology displays in the attendant museum. Although parts of the ship are off-limits to visitors (for a U.S. Navy crew still serves aboard her), the upper deck and other areas are open to the public. There are also tour boats that take visitors around the ship. A visit to Old Ironsides is a must not just for tourists, but for any who have an interest in the history of Boston, sailing ships or the U.S. Navy.

Enjoy a Concert at The Orpheum

1 Hamilton Place

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 482-0106

orpheum.theatreboston.net

For 165 years, The Orpheum has reigned as the queen of New England concert halls. As gilded, lush and opulent as any music hall in Europe, The Orpheum is a beautiful place to visit – but an even better place to listen to great music. Its stage has been and still is a place where classical orchestras and rock bands are equally welcome. The list of events is as lengthy as it is eclectic, which means there is something for everyone sometime at The Orpheum.

