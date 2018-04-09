Filed Under:Lawrence, Tiffany Chan

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Police say a drunk driver crashed into a Lawrence store, missing a customer by just inches.

It was a close call for Julia Cruz early Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments as an SUV plowed through the front of the 7-Eleven.

“I was frozen,” Cruz said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was in shock.”

In shock because her friend, 64 year-old Israel Martinez was pinned under the car.

“I told the cop he must be underneath the SUV,” Cruz explained. “Look for him, we need an ambulance. He’s like family to me.”

Lawrence police say 31-year-old Juan Taveras Mora was driving drunk at the time of the crash. Mora was arraigned on Monday on an OUI charge.

“All I see when I was trying to fall asleep, I can only picture the whole thing coming over and over again,” Cruz said.

Her friend was rushed to the hospital with several broken bones. Cruz is still shaken up, telling WBZ it was a miracle no one died that morning.

“He’s doing better. At least he’s alive,” Cruz said.

The 64 year-old victim is recovering in the hospital from those injuries.

