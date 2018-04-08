LAWRENCE (CBS) – A 31-year-old Lawrence man is accused of driving drunk after he crashed his SUV through a 7-Eleven Sunday morning, injuring a customer.
Police said Juan Taveras Mora drove his 2010 Toyota Highlander through the front of the store on Lowell Street just after 4 a.m. A 64-year-old man inside was hit and taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury.
Surveillance video shows that the victim was just leaving the store when he was hit. The SUV misses a woman inside the store by inches.
“I can’t imagine anything like that. . . someone driving into your store and going all the way to the end,” the 7-Eleven manager told reporters. “It looks like he was thinking it was a drive-thru.”
The manager said the injured man is a regular at the store and was putting gas in his taxi.
Photos from inside the store show the mess left behind from the incident.
Surveillance video showed Mora pleading with police after the crash. Mora is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle without a license and reckless driving. He was held on $50,000 bail and is due in Lawrence District Court Monday.
