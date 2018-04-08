  • WBZ TV

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A 31-year-old Lawrence man is accused of driving drunk after he crashed his SUV through a 7-Eleven Sunday morning, injuring a customer.

lawrence police 7eleven Video Shows Allegedly Drunk Driver Crashing Into Lawrence 7 Eleven, Injuring Customer

Police at the scene of the 7-Eleven crash. (Photo credit: Lawrence police)

Police said Juan Taveras Mora drove his 2010 Toyota Highlander through the front of the store on Lowell Street just after 4 a.m. A 64-year-old man inside was hit and taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury.

Surveillance video shows that the victim was just leaving the store when he was hit. The SUV misses a woman inside the store by inches.

7 eleven video Video Shows Allegedly Drunk Driver Crashing Into Lawrence 7 Eleven, Injuring Customer

An SUV crashes through a 7-Eleven in Lawrence (Surveillance video)

“I can’t imagine anything like that. . . someone driving into your store and going all the way to the end,” the 7-Eleven manager told reporters. “It looks like he was thinking it was a drive-thru.”

The manager said the injured man is a regular at the store and was putting gas in his taxi.

Photos from inside the store show the mess left behind from the incident.

7 eleven store mess1 e1523231418984 Video Shows Allegedly Drunk Driver Crashing Into Lawrence 7 Eleven, Injuring Customer

More damage inside the 7-Eleven store. (Photo credit: Tiffany Chan/WBZ)

7 eleven lawrence Video Shows Allegedly Drunk Driver Crashing Into Lawrence 7 Eleven, Injuring Customer

An SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven Sunday morning (Photo credit: Tiffany Chan/WBZ)

Surveillance video showed Mora pleading with police after the crash. Mora is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle without a license and reckless driving. He was held on $50,000 bail and is due in Lawrence District Court Monday.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    GET THESE KILLERS OFF THE ROADS OUI 1 YEAR IN CAN STOP PUTTING KILLERS ON ROADS ENUFF!

    Reply Report comment

