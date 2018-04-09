LAWRENCE (CBS) – A single mother from Lawrence is clinging to life after a driver allegedly ran her down early Saturday morning.

Police say John Quiceno, of Methuen, was drunk when he plowed into 30-year-old Amanda Santiago in a crosswalk near Essex and Jackson street in Lawrence.

“The initial scene was chaotic as there were multiple witnesses screaming and yelling. They were giving a description of a black four door sedan, possibly a Subaru, that fled from the scene,” Prosecutor Brett Sabbag said.

The prosecutor says that Amanda’s hair was found embedded in the glass of the windshield.

Police say the victim was thrown 50 feet and suffered life threatening injuries.

Amanda’s family told WBZ she has a broken pelvis, broken leg and bleeding in the brain. She had undergone multiple emergency surgeries. She is now in an induced coma.

“I just hope they get the person and he gets in trouble for what he did to my daughter,” Maria Reed, Amanda’s mother said, “She’s a beautiful girl. She never went and had any problems. She’s really unbelievable. She has a lot of friends, a lot of family that love her.”

Amanda’s family is outraged that the suspect told police “some crazy (expletive) thought it would be funny to jump on my car.”

“It does make me angry and I just hope he pays for what he did to my daughter,” Maria said.

Amanda works with handicapped people according to her mother.

Outside of the courtroom John Quiceno’s father said, “The matter right now for us is the recovery of the lady Amanda. We pray for her and her family.”

Quiceno is being held on $75,000 bail. He had just completed probation for a previous drunk driving conviction.