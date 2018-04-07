  • WBZ TV

LAWRENCE (CBS) – An accused drunk driver is under arrest following a hit-and-run crash in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

A woman was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Jackson and Essex streets just after 1 a.m. when she was hit by a car and thrown 50 feet into the air.

Police said the driver, identified as 24-year-old John Quiceno of Methuen, didn’t stop, but he was found a short time later by state troopers and arrested.  His car had front end damage and a shattered windshield.

lawrence Accused Drunk Driver Arrested After Woman Hurt In Hit And Run

John Quiceno’s car after he was found by police. (Photo credit: Lawrence Police)

The woman, a 30-year-old from Lawrence, was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and then to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for surgery.  Police said her injuries were serious. Her name has not been made public.

Quiceno is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.

