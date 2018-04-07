BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics guard Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery on Saturday to remove two screws in his left patella, the team announced.

“The surgery went exactly as planned, and we expect Kyrie to be fully healthy for training camp in the fall,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge in a statement.

Kyrie Irving will not only miss the rest of the regular season, but also the playoffs.

Irving had Saturday’s procedure to remove two screws in his left patella, from the broken kneecap he suffered in the 2015 NBA Finals, that became infected, the Celtics announced on Thursday.

The good news is the team says that the fracture in Irving’s patella has completely healed and that his knee remains structurally sound.

Irving is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 months, so he will hopefully be ready for the 2018-19 season.