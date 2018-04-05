BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the news Celtics fans were dreading for the last few weeks.

Kyrie Irving will not only miss the rest of the regular season, but also the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the aftermath of left knee surgery, Boston Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2018

Irving underwent a “minimally invasive” procedure on March 24 to remove a wire from sore his left knee, but there was a glimmer of hope that he would be able to return to the Boston lineup sometime during the postseason. That is no longer the case, a huge blow to the Celtics’ chances in the playoffs.

In his first season with the Celtics, Irving averaged 24.4 points off a career-high 49 percent shooting over 60 games. The Celtics will now rely on guard Terry Rozier, who has filled in admirably during Irving’s absence, but is no Kyrie Irving.

The Celtics will likely head into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.