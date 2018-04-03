BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Red Sox unveiled some new features at Fenway Park Tuesday – the most notable being expanded safety netting.

The new nets stretching beyond the dugouts are part of a Major League Baseball-wide expansion after a series of incidents left fans injured by flying balls and bats.

The nets cover Field Box Section 79 to Field Box Section 9, and stands at 12 feet, 8 inches above the playing field. They are a new “field green” color to help them blend in, the team says.

Fans impacted by the new nets have the option of a refund or to be relocated.

“A lot of people appreciate the netting. A lot of folks tell us that it evaporates and you get used to it,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy told reporters.

Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans was at the park for the unveiling. The team showed off a new field-level seating area on the first base line beyond the Red Sox dugout, as well as a new row of seats in left field behind the new nets. And there’s also changes to the menu – new concession stand offerings include creme brulee french toast.

The Red Sox home opener is Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.