BOSTON (CBS) – How about following your next Fenway Frank with some crème brulee French toast for dessert?

That’s one of three new items on the menu at Fenway Park concession stands this upcoming Red Sox season.

The French toast consists of “house made pastry cream and chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup and Fenway Farm’s Strawberry sauce, topped with powdered sugar.”

Looking for something more savory? Try the Fenway Taters “topped with savory bacon bits, sour cream and fresh chives.”

And if tacos are more your thing, the third new option is the seasoned pulled chicken taco trio, which is “braised organic chicken, fresh pico de gallo, pickled slaw and chipotle sour cream, in flour tortillas.”

Whether these new choices will live up to last year’s lobster poutine or meatball cone remains to be seen.

Food service provider Aramark revealed the upcoming menu additions this month. They did not say how much the new foods will cost.