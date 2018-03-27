  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – How about following your next Fenway Frank with some crème brulee French toast for dessert?

That’s one of three new items on the menu at Fenway Park concession stands this upcoming Red Sox season.

crc3a8me brulee french toast fenway Crème Brulee French Toast Among New Fenway Food Offerings

The creme brulee french toast. (Image credit: Aramark)

The French toast consists of “house made pastry cream and chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup and Fenway Farm’s Strawberry sauce, topped with powdered sugar.”

Looking for something more savory? Try the Fenway Taters “topped with savory bacon bits, sour cream and fresh chives.”

fenway taters fenway Crème Brulee French Toast Among New Fenway Food Offerings

Fenway Taters (Image credit: Aramark)

And if tacos are more your thing, the third new option is the seasoned pulled chicken taco trio, which is “braised organic chicken, fresh pico de gallo, pickled slaw and chipotle sour cream, in flour tortillas.”

seasoned pulled chicken tacos fenway Crème Brulee French Toast Among New Fenway Food Offerings

The new chicken tacos (Image credit: Aramark)

Whether these new choices will live up to last year’s lobster poutine or meatball cone remains to be seen.

Food service provider Aramark revealed the upcoming menu additions this month. They did not say how much the new foods will cost.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s