  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bedford NH, Caleb Scofield, Local TV

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire musician has been identified as the victim in a fiery crash at the tolls on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

State Police say 39-year-old Caleb Scofield was killed on Wednesday when his pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

An online fundraising page identified Scofield as a musician who was in the bands Cave In and Old Man Gloom. Scofield leaves behind a wife and two children.

bedford Musician Identified As Victim In Fiery Toll Booth Crash

A vehicle that crashed into the tolls in Bedford. (WBZ-TV)

On Facebook, members of Cave In posted that they were “shocked and devastated” by Scofield’s death.

“He was one of a kind, our best friend and an unfathomable world of inspiration,” the band wrote.

musician Musician Identified As Victim In Fiery Toll Booth Crash

Caleb Scofield. (Courtesy Photo)

Cave In previously opened on tour for the Foo Fighters. A friend told WBZ-TV that Scofield was taking a hiatus from music and working in construction.

The fundraising page to benefit Scofield’s family has raised more than $60,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s