BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire musician has been identified as the victim in a fiery crash at the tolls on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

State Police say 39-year-old Caleb Scofield was killed on Wednesday when his pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

An online fundraising page identified Scofield as a musician who was in the bands Cave In and Old Man Gloom. Scofield leaves behind a wife and two children.

On Facebook, members of Cave In posted that they were “shocked and devastated” by Scofield’s death.

“He was one of a kind, our best friend and an unfathomable world of inspiration,” the band wrote.

Cave In previously opened on tour for the Foo Fighters. A friend told WBZ-TV that Scofield was taking a hiatus from music and working in construction.

The fundraising page to benefit Scofield’s family has raised more than $60,000 as of Friday afternoon.