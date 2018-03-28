BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A driver is believed to have been killed after a fiery crash at the tolls on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic and detoured to Exit 13 after the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. in Bedford.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said a vehicle in the third northbound lane was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rolled over and caught fire.

NHDOT said there was no one in the toll booth at the time of the crash. The crash took place in an E-Z Pass lane.

It is not known how long lanes will be closed for.