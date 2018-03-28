Filed Under:Bedford NH, Local TV, Toll Booth Crash

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A driver is believed to have been killed after a fiery crash at the tolls on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic and detoured to Exit 13 after the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. in Bedford.

A car burst into flames after crashing at the tolls on Everett Turnpike. (Image Credit: Jordan Geoffroy)

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said a vehicle in the third northbound lane was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rolled over and caught fire.

A vehicle that crashed into the tolls in Bedford. (WBZ-TV)

NHDOT said there was no one in the toll booth at the time of the crash. The crash took place in an E-Z Pass lane.

It is not known how long lanes will be closed for.

