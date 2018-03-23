  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:60 Minutes, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Local TV, Stormy Daniels

BOSTON (CBS) – The weekend is at hand, and as you contemplate your schedule plan on catching “60 Minutes” on Sunday evening, when the much-anticipated interview with adult film star and alleged Donald Trump paramour Stormy Daniels will air.

The story of Stormy and the future president has predictably become fodder for TV comedians and cable talk shows.

But beyond the salacious details, there are some serious issues at play here, about the way the president and his lawyers operate and, more broadly, about the general practice of using non-disclosure agreements to silence people.

If Daniels’ legal claims are true, it means the president’s personal lawyer used unethical tactics to trick her and protect his client, and the money he used to pay Daniels off may have amounted to an illegal campaign contribution. If this and other Trump payoffs to women speak to a pattern of careless behavior, that would fuel speculation the Russians might have leverage over the president for similar reasons.

And the use of non-disclosure agreements – which are routinely used in the private sector to guard business secrets – to protect allegedly dubious institutional behavior has been an issue recently on Beacon Hill and in the White House, where they have been a surprisingly common occurrence.

keller Keller @ Large: Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes Interview May Reveal Serious Issues

Stormy Daniels. (Image credit: CBS News – 60 Minutes)

Will Stormy Daniels make real news when she sits down with Anderson Cooper on WBZ-TV Sunday night? Maybe, maybe not. But the serious issues her case raises are worth paying attention to.

Share your thoughts with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    March 23, 2018 at 7:20 am

    EVERYONE HAS A CLOSET…….BEST LEFT IN THE CLOSET LIKE THE DUKE DID WITH KITTY////

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s