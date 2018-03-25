Tonight on 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper will interview Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress and director who alleges an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and 2007. It is the first and only interview Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has conducted about the subject.

Date: March 25, 2018

Time: 7 p.m. ET/PT

Channel: CBS — find your local CBS station

Streaming: CBS All Access

CBS News describes the Daniels interview:

The 60 Minutes segment will include an examination of the potential legal and political ramifications of the $130,000 payment that Mr. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen says he made to Daniels using his own funds. Daniels accepted the money in return for signing a confidentiality agreement.

President Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

The interview with Cooper occurred earlier this month, and is airing tonight despite a retraining order a Trump attorney obtained through an arbiter. Daniels claims a right to discuss her relationship with Trump, alleging that the NDA she signed is invalid because Trump did not sign it himself.