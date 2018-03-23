  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    00:00 AMWBZ News
    00:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, Foxboro, Rob Gronkowski

FOXBORO (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with the burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s Foxboro home and two more suspects are being sought.

Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, is in custody.

almeida Arrest Made In Burglary At Rob Gronkowskis Home; 2 More Suspects Wanted

Anthony Almeida (Image credit Foxboro Police)

Police are trying to find 26-year-old Shayne Denn of Tewksbury and 28-year-old Eric Tyrell of Foxboro.

Police say they have recovered some of the items that were stolen, but they have not found the guns owned by Gronkowski’s roommate, Robert Goon. The items that have been recovered include an Apple Watch, a Rolex Watch and two rare coins from the 1800’s.

suspects Arrest Made In Burglary At Rob Gronkowskis Home; 2 More Suspects Wanted

Shayne Denn and Eric Tyrrell (Image from Foxboro PD)

The burglary happened while Gronk was away for the Super Bowl on February 5.

Almeida was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges that include breaking and entering, two counts of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of stolen property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s