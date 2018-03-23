FOXBORO (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with the burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s Foxboro home and two more suspects are being sought.

Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, is in custody.

Police are trying to find 26-year-old Shayne Denn of Tewksbury and 28-year-old Eric Tyrell of Foxboro.

Police say they have recovered some of the items that were stolen, but they have not found the guns owned by Gronkowski’s roommate, Robert Goon. The items that have been recovered include an Apple Watch, a Rolex Watch and two rare coins from the 1800’s.

The burglary happened while Gronk was away for the Super Bowl on February 5.

Almeida was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges that include breaking and entering, two counts of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of stolen property.