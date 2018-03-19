  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Boston, Boston's South End, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A man accused of raping a woman he was driving through a ride-share app is scheduled to appear in Roxbury District Court Monday.

A Northeastern University police officer stopped 26-year-old Ranjan Thapa in the area of Hemenway Street in Boston’s South End around 1 a.m. Sunday. Thapa said he was driving the woman home but officers noticed she seemed distressed, Boston Police said.

They then came to the conclusion that the woman was a victim of sexual assault and she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Thapa was arrested and charged with rape.

Rabindra Lamichhane, Thapa’s brother-in-law, told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler that he was shocked by the allegations. “We couldn’t sleep the whole night, it’s terrible,” he said.

He described Thapa as “a regular guy, he’s a hardworking guy” who is a student at UMass Boston and working two jobs to make ends meet.

Uber released a statement, saying: “What police describe is deeply troubling. The driver has been removed from the app, and we stand ready to assist the Boston Police Department with their investigation.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s