BOSTON (CBS) — A man accused of raping a woman he was driving through a ride-share app is scheduled to appear in Roxbury District Court Monday.

A Northeastern University police officer stopped 26-year-old Ranjan Thapa in the area of Hemenway Street in Boston’s South End around 1 a.m. Sunday. Thapa said he was driving the woman home but officers noticed she seemed distressed, Boston Police said.

They then came to the conclusion that the woman was a victim of sexual assault and she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A driver from a ride-hailing app was arrested Sunday and charged with raping a passenger in Boston’s South End. #wbz pic.twitter.com/7fXZWxCNrF — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 19, 2018

Thapa was arrested and charged with rape.

Rabindra Lamichhane, Thapa’s brother-in-law, told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler that he was shocked by the allegations. “We couldn’t sleep the whole night, it’s terrible,” he said.

He described Thapa as “a regular guy, he’s a hardworking guy” who is a student at UMass Boston and working two jobs to make ends meet.

Uber released a statement, saying: “What police describe is deeply troubling. The driver has been removed from the app, and we stand ready to assist the Boston Police Department with their investigation.”