BOSTON (CBS) – A driver from a ride-hailing app was arrested Sunday and charged with raping a passenger in Boston’s South End.

The sexual assault was reported just after 1 a.m. in the area of Hemenway Street. A Northeastern University Police officer stopped a man who said he was driving a female passenger home.

Officers on scene said the female passenger appeared to be in distress. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Ranjan Thapa, 26, of Everett. He is charged with rape.

It is not clear what company Thapa is a driver for. Thapa is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

