March 17, 2018

They combine exceptional baseball and softball training and competition with academic and career resources to empower student athletes to achieve their full potential both on and off the field. The Base is a youth program started here in Boston in 2013 and it’s now a national/international program, with the work they are doing in other parts of the U.S. like Chicago, and in other countries such as the Dominican Republic and Japan. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with BASE founder/president Robert Lewis Jr. and program participant Brandon Guerrero. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

YOUTH BASEBALL PROGRAM

The Base

(617) 442-7700

www.thebase.org

email: info@thebase.org

FB: @the.base.1

Twitter: @_TheBASE

Instagram: @_TheBASE



