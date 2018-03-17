BOSTON (CBS) – There won’t be a reunion between Danny Woodhead and the New England Patriots.

The veteran running back opted for retirement, announcing his decision on social media Friday night.

Woodhead had reportedly been in contact with the Patriots about a possible return after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens.

In three seasons with the Patriots, Woodhead ran for 1,199 yards and 10 touchdowns along with 982 receiving yards and four scores.

The versatile running back played nine seasons with the Patriots, Chargers, Jets and Ravens.

“Ten years! Wow, God had crazy plans for a small little kid from North Platte, NE,” Woodhead posted. “It’s been a wild ride and feel so blessed He allowed me to do what I loved for so long. But now it’s time to say goodbye to the game I love.”